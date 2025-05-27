Police in Brixham are asking motorists to take care and use common sense after reports of more nuisance parking in the area. The affected roads are: Higher Ranscombe Road, Rea Barn Road, Rea Barn Close and other adjoining roads, particularly around school drop off and pick up times.
Sergeant Ed Thomas, who is Neighbourhood Team Leader for the Brixham area, said: “Unfortunately, the situation has got worse again and parents are even parking in the police station car park to drop off and pick up their children. This car park is solely for police business purposes.
“We ask all parents to please follow the Highway Code, park safely and not to obstruct pavements or residential driveways. If you are a parent dropping off or picking up older children, please consider doing this slightly further away to ease congestion.
“The Highway Code has rules regarding waiting & parking (239 to 247) for cars, pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists and horse riders. Please check the guidance at THE HIGHWAY CODE - For cars, pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists and horse riders
Sergeant Thomas added: “Please also be aware that a blue badge is not a licence to park anywhere. You can check Blue Badge Rights and Responsibility at The Blue Badge scheme: rights and responsibilities in England - GOV.UK
Police have liaised with Torbay Council Parking Services who are aware of the issues and their enforcement officers will be paying attention to the affected roads during their patrols. Local police officers will also monitor the situation and can remove vehicles left in a dangerous or unlawful position if necessary.
Anyone parking at Brixham Police Station car park for non-police related business will be risking a fine or removal of their vehicle.
For regular updates from the Neighbourhood Police Team please follow Brixham Police on Facebook.