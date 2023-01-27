Dartmouth’s Assistant Harbourmaster Jack Handley has advised all mariners that
Britannia Royal Naval College (BRNC) will be conducting exercises in various locations within Dart Harbour during the following periods between February 6 and 10 as well as between February 12 and 16.
The exercises will involve up to 70 Royal Navy Cadets and the use of seven Royal Navy Vahana craft and seven Royal Navy Motor Whaler small craft. RN Safety boats will also be in attendance and some vessels may exceed six knots for short periods, to assist with training, this will only happen in the Sandquay area.
They will be using pyrotechnics such as Flash bangs & Paralumes (white Flares) and firing blank ammunition; this will all be in various controlled areas inside BRNC and around Sandquay only.
BRNC training staff will be there at all times and for the purposes of the exercises, various items of kit will be placed at random locations within the harbour and its facilities. These items will be clearly identified as belonging to BRNC and should be left alone if found by harbour users.
All harbour users are advised to give participating vessels a wide berth and navigate with caution during these exercises.