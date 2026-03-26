The Yorkshire Building Society branch in Dartmouth is opening its’ doors on Saturday April 4 and Saturday April 11 to help savers make the most of the last day of this tax year and the first weekend of the new tax year.
The branch, at 3 South Embankment, will be opening from 9am -12pm on both the Saturdays, for existing members and new customers looking to make the most of their current allowance for this tax year and open a new Individual Savings Account (ISA) for the new year.
The team will be on hand to provide information on ISAs as well as opening new accounts. Existing customers will also be able to visit the branch to pay in and top up their existing ISAs.
Opening an ISA at the start of a new tax year means savers accrue tax-free interest on their account from the very earliest point in time.
This year’s tax‑year changeover comes at an important moment for many savers.
The Government has confirmed that from April 2027 the annual subscription limit for Cash ISAs will drop from £20,000 to £12,000 for anyone aged under 65.
Savers aged 65 and over will retain the full £20,000 allowance.
For millions of working‑age adults, this means a permanent £8,000 reduction in the amount they can save tax‑free in cash each year.
This makes the remaining time before the change especially important, as 2026/27 is the final tax year in which under‑65s can use the full £20,000 Cash ISA allowance.
By extending opening hours, Yorkshire Building Society is making it easier for customers — particularly working‑age savers — to take full advantage of the current higher allowance while it remains available.
In recent years, the beginning of the tax year has seen demand for new Yorkshire Building Society accounts more than double.
To meet this demand, the Society is opening all its branches on Saturday 4 and 11 of April, ensuring customers can manage their savings in the way they prefer — online, in‑app or in person — and access clear information about their options, including how the upcoming ISA changes will impact them.
Tina Hughes director of savings at Yorkshire Building Society said: “We know the end of the tax year and the start of a new tax year are important milestones for our customers.
With confirmed changes to ISA allowances coming in 2027, it’s more important than ever that savers act now and make the most of the current, higher tax‑free limits while they are still available.
“Helping people to save is central to our purpose at Yorkshire Building Society.
By opening our branches on Saturday April 4 and Saturday April 11 , we hope savers can maximise their allowances.
Offering customers choice of how they manage their money — whether in branch, online or through our app — is essential, and making in-branch services available during the last and first weekend of the tax year supports the aim to provide real help to our customers and members.”
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