Burgh Island is delighted to announce the restoration of its iconic Sea Tractor, a truly unique vehicle that has served as the gateway to the island since 1969.
For over five decades, this remarkable transport has ferried guests across the tidal.
Causeway, becoming a timeless symbol of Burgh Island’s charm and character.
This year, the Sea Tractor has undergone its most extensive refurbishment yet.
The restoration included a complete rebuild of the superstructure, new flooring, refurbished stairs, updated life buoys, and a full strip-down to bare metal.
After being galvanised, the Sea Tractor has been repainted in the hotel’s signature colours, ensuring it remains as iconic as ever while ready for the challenging coastal conditions in which it operates.
The Sea Tractor, originally built in 1969 and designed by the pioneering engineer Robert Jackson CBE, is known for its quirky charm and ability to navigate the causeway at high tide.
While regular maintenance has been carried out over the years, the latest update was prompted to ensure the Sea Tractor remains a reliable and safe means of transport for the island’s guests.
It has played an essential role in the history of Burgh Island, transporting countless guests, from world-renowned figures like Agatha Christie and the Beatles to modern celebrities.
The Sea Tractor, with its mix of history and modern updates, remains central to the island’s identity and its continuing appeal as one of the world’s most unique and sought-after destinations.
Giles Fuchs, Owner of Burgh Island Hotel, said: “As a beloved fixture of Bigbury-on-Sea’s heritage, the Sea Tractor’s restoration marks an exciting milestone for Burgh Island Hotel and our local community.
“Since 1969, this charming conveyance has connected guests to the island’s shores at high tide, embedding itself in our shared history.
“The comprehensive refurbishment, from new flooring to our signature livery, ensures she will continue to serve for generations to come.
“We are proud to safeguard this unique symbol of coastal life, and we look forward to welcoming visitors aboard once more, and the next 50 years!”