BUS passengers in Devon will benefit from a further extension to the £2 fare cap.
The Government has announced the fares for thousands of single bus journeys will be capped at £2 until December 2024, saving an average of one third off the cost of a ticket.
The £2 ticket was brought in to boost passenger numbers on buses in January and planned to run until March before being extended several times until this month.
The move was announced last week by the Department for Transport during the Conservative party conference.
The scheme is backed by Government funding.
The flat rate cap only applies to single journeys of one trip, on one bus at any time of day.
Return and multi-bus journeys and daily or weekly tickets continue to be charged at their usual price.