A retired antique dealer is officially reopening her shop in Modbury 20 years after she decided to close it and move to Spain.
Bridget Kirke, who is also active in the local community, helping to teach weaving to local children and organising arts and crafts events, said she decided to reopen ‘Fourteen A’ because she did not want to see the shop closed during the summer season.
“I saw that it’s on the market, and I can’t bear to see it empty during the summer season. I have a passion about Modbury – it’s where I started in Devon in the 1980s,” said Ms Kirke, who is also renting space out to six local craftspeople to give them a taste of what it's like to run a store.
The re-opening on June 6 is all the more poignant as it coincides with the date of the D-Day landings.