Stokenham Garden Society held their very popular annual Plant Sale at Chillington Village Hall on Saturday May 17.
There was a huge selection of both garden and house plants for all types of garden and soil.
As always, plant experts were on hand to share their knowledge. Following the rush to snap up the bargains, visitors enjoyed a delicious selection of cakes with their mid-morning coffee.
The society is enormously grateful to the local community for their support and generosity on the day.
If you missed the Plant Sale this year there will be another opportunity to buy plants at Stokenham Village Fete on Saturday July 19 between 12 noon and 4pm.