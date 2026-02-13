Free SIM cards are being given to some people living in the South Hams to help combat digital exclusion.
Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust is working with the Good Things Foundation to offer low-income families, health and social care staff and the people they care for pre-paid SIM cards for their mobile phone to help them to get online.
A number of services run by University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust are also offering free SIM cards.
The Good Things Foundation is the UK’s leading digital inclusion charity and is on a mission to “help everyone become digitally equal, able and safe, so that they can be happier, healthier and better off.”
The partnership offers data on pre-loaded SIMs to anyone who is older than 18 and is from a low-income household and either has no or insufficient access to the internet at home, or cannot afford their existing monthly contract or top-up, and provides a life-line for people to manage their online appointments and stay connected with friends and relatives.
A spokesperson for The Good Things Foundation said: “Our digital inclusion services, which help people use and access the internet and technology, are delivered by organisations in communities nationwide.
“These organisations are part of the National Digital Inclusion Network.”
Helen Davies-Cox, Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust’s Head of Personalised Care said: “More and more people are using the internet and social media to manage their health appointments, do their shopping and keep in touch with friends and family.
“We have some of the most deprived communities in the country and want to do more to help people who are struggling financially by giving them free data to get online without having to worry about money.
“Our partnership with the Good Things Foundation is helping to directly addresses digital exclusion in our communities and providing a practical solution to help people to overcome some of the barriers they may face getting online.
“By providing free SIM cards, we’re empowering individuals to stay connected, access essential services, and improve their opportunities.”
Sally King, Chief Clinical Support Services Information Officer said: “At University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust we are pleased that some of our services, including our maternity service, have been able to offer free SIM cards since September 2024, working with the Good Things Foundation.
“The launch of electronic patient record (EPR) later this year will offer patients a new way of interacting with their care teams and digital inclusivity has never been more important. We are looking at plans to expand our offer and make this available across more of the services that we deliver to our patients.”
“There are a number of ways for our patients to access our current support and we would advise that if they have any concerns about accessing data to please speak to someone from their care team.”
For more details of SIM cards offered by Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust email [email protected], call 01803 656700, or ask a clinician or carer involved with your care to apply on your behalf and for University Hospitals NHS Trust contact your clinical team.
