Morgan Sindall Construction is set to join the growing community of businesses at Exeter Science Park.
The contractor operates across the UK public and private sectors and delivers projects spanning schools, universities, hospitals and healthcare facilities, retail, office, and leisure environments.
The company will be taking 3,000 sq ft of space in the Science Park’s Ada Lovelace Building, where 28 staff will initially be based, with plans to grow the team over the coming years.
Morgan Sindall Construction’s track record in Devon includes the University of Exeter, where the team delivered the £9 million Centre for Resilience in Environment, Water and Waste (CREWW) in 2024 – the UK’s first carbon net-zero-in-operation water research facility.
It also completed the £13.5 million rejuvenation of the Harrison Building on the Streatham Campus. Earlier work includes the £4.8m pioneering VSimulators experimental facility and £5 million George Parker Bidder Building at Exeter Science Park, handed over in 2020 and 2021, and a £19 million contract for the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital.
Graham Kingdon, Area Director at Morgan Sindall Construction in the South West, said: “We have successfully delivered key projects in the region over many years and know Exeter is a great place to do business. The city has all the right foundations for sustained economic growth: a first-class university, established clusters in professional and financial services, health and life sciences, and a growing tech scene, all complemented by institutions such as the Met Office. With a high quality of life – close to beaches and moors – as well as strong rail connections and its own airport, Exeter is well placed to attract and retain the businesses and talent that will drive its future. We are proud to play a part in that success story.”
The new Exeter regional HQ builds on Morgan Sindall’s long-established Plymouth office, extending the company’s reach across the Greater South West.
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