Graham Kingdon, Area Director at Morgan Sindall Construction in the South West, said: “We have successfully delivered key projects in the region over many years and know Exeter is a great place to do business. The city has all the right foundations for sustained economic growth: a first-class university, established clusters in professional and financial services, health and life sciences, and a growing tech scene, all complemented by institutions such as the Met Office. With a high quality of life – close to beaches and moors – as well as strong rail connections and its own airport, Exeter is well placed to attract and retain the businesses and talent that will drive its future. We are proud to play a part in that success story.”