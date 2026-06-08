Libraries in Devon are inviting children to join The Summer Book Quest over the summer holidays.
The Summer Book Quest: Mission to Wayfarer Island follows a group of friends as they set out to help an explorer on an exciting, transport-themed adventure.
Children can participate with a mix of activities and reading, and receive a special medal upon completion.
The theme of transport is all about engaging children’s imaginations, encouraging them to explore traditional and fantastical modes of transport.
The Summer Book Quest is adapted from Libraries Unlimited’s popular year-round reading challenge, The Secret Book Quest.
From Saturday, July 11, children aged 4 to 11 can join the quest and set a reading goal.
To complete the quest, they collect stickers for reading and participating in activities.
Children have until Saturday, September 12 to complete their quests.
Initiatives like The Summer Book Quest aim to support children in finding joy in reading.
The BookTrust found that reading as a child has been linked not just to improved literacy but also to better educational outcomes, improved wellbeing, and greater empathy.
Alex Kittow, Chief Executive at Libraries Unlimited, shared: “I love that The Summer Book Quest helps get kids reading over the summer holidays.
“Plus, with The Summer Book Quest, you don’t have to read a set number of books to finish.
“It’s about finding joy in stories, and reaping all the wellbeing, learning and confidence benefits reading can bring them.”
Sophie Crofts, Reading Development Manager, Libraries Unlimited added: “This is our second year running The Summer Book Quest, and this year it’s even more special as it’s also the National Year of Reading.
“We’re encouraging everyone, even grown-ups, to read more of what they love.
Sign up for The Summer Book Quest: Mission to Wayfarer Island from July 11 at your local library.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.