Pupils from Ermington Primary School made an early start to take part in a once-in-a-lifetime rugby event at Allianz Stadium, the home of English rugby.
The Ivybridge-area school was selected to attend the Allianz Kick Start Programme, a six-week initiative introducing primary school children to T1 Rugby, a non-contact version of the sport.
The programme combines coaching sessions, games and team-building activities designed to encourage participation and develop rugby skills in an inclusive environment.
Children from Ermington joined schools from across England for a festival of rugby at the stadium, as well as receiving an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the venue.
Teacher Dan Kay said the opportunity was worth the early start and long journey from Devon.
"We met at half past five at Exeter St David's station, jumped on the first train, changed at Reading, and we're here now,” Kay said on the day.
"We weren't going to turn down this chance. It's a great opportunity for all of us – we probably could have brought triple the number of children."
Kay said the significance of the occasion only became apparent when pupils first saw the stadium.
"I don't know if it initially sunk in until they walked towards the stadium," he said. "It was great seeing them run out of the tunnel and their eyes light up as they came in."
A rugby enthusiast himself, Kay praised the T1 format for helping introduce new children to the sport.
"Our rugby players outside of school have enjoyed playing a slightly different format, but it's brought some other children into rugby as well," he said.
"There are now some children asking about local rugby clubs who weren't previously."
CBBC presenter Joe Tasker, who appears in the programme's promotional "Enjoyment" video, surprised pupils by joining them for activities during the day.
Tasker said T1 Rugby's accessibility was one of its biggest strengths.
"As someone who hasn't played rugby before, it's brilliant they wanted me to learn T1 Rugby with the schools that are also playing it," he said.
"I absolutely love that you don't even need any experience. You can play it with a rugby ball, you can play it with a tennis ball.
"And I love being here at Allianz Stadium. They wanted a professional, and then I rocked up. I always get stuck in – I love it."
The Allianz Kick Start Programme was launched by England Rugby and Allianz to help introduce more young people to the sport through a structured six-week course.
The free programme provides schools with lesson plans, coaching resources and video content designed to make rugby accessible to all children, and is aimed particularly at encouraging participation among pupils who may not traditionally engage with the sport.
T1 Rugby is a non-contact format that retains many of rugby union's core skills, including passing, kicking and evasion, while removing tackling.
The game can be played by mixed-gender groups and requires minimal equipment, making it easier for schools to introduce the sport in PE lessons.
Visit www.englandrugby.com for more information.
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