It was an exciting day for 40 Ivybridge Community College students who had the privilege of visiting the Williams Racing F1 factory for an immersive dive into the world of high-performance engineering and STEM.
From the history of the sport to the future of technology, the students were right in the heart of the action.
It is based at Grove in Oxfordshire.
They got to visit The Williams Museum: Walking through the history and innovation of one of Formula 1’s most iconic teams.
The students had a go on the Racing Simulator Challenges, putting their reactions and precision to the test to see who could set the fastest lap.
The Engineering Workshop provided a hands-on STEM challenge where students designed and built crash nose cones, learning the vital balance between aerodynamics, safety, and problem-solving.
A spokesperson from ICC said: "Seeing STEM subjects come to life in a real-world, cutting-edge industry like F1 is vital for inspiring the next generation of engineers and innovators."
“Days like this are all about sparking curiosity, building teamwork, and fuelling ambition.
“A massive thank you to the team at Williams Racing for such an engaging and memorable experience.”
It was a chance to learn how Sir Frank Williams developed one of the world’s most iconic sports teams and come face-to-face with the history of Atlassian Williams F1 Team, including:
Ayrton Senna’s first Formula 1 car, the FW08C, the inaugural Williams FW06, the famous FW08 six-wheeler.
Drivers’ Championship-winning cars from Nigel Mansell, Damon Hill, Alain Prost, Jacques Villeneuve, Alan Jones, Keke Rosberg and Nelson Piquet.
Constructors’ Championship-winning cars from 1980, 1981, 1986, 1987, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1996 and 1997.
Juan Pablo Montoya’s 2003 Monaco Grand Prix winning FW25-BMW.
Students discovered the history made by Atlassian Williams F1 Team and learnt about their history in the making.
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