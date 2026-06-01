Preparations are well underway for this year’s Yealmpton Show which is being held on Wednesday, July 29 at the showground at PL8 2NN.
Colt Bandersnatch & his Magnificent Wild West Extravaganza are the main ring draw this year, with trick riding and all of the action from the old frontier.
Ride along with the heroes as they bring the West to life before your eyes.
Witness the amazing feats of horseback skill as they bring you trick riding, horseback archery, mounted pistol shooting, Roman riding, demonstrate the Pony Express, quick draw and the art of lassoing, but watch out for the dastardly gang known as the Outlaws as they may try to steal the show.
Other highlights are horses, ponies, cattle, sheeep, goats, dogs , pets, the Countryside Arena, homecraft, handicraft, floral art, horticulture and trade stands.
There will also be classic cars, Land Rovers, vintage machinery and tractors, trade stands, show catering and The Egg Show.
For the youngsters there are both under 7s and 7-10 years colouring competitions.
In the Countryside Marquee you will find a collection of different attractions all related to the countryside, from marine wildlife to owls and from butterflies to bees and with lots of things to interest children such as a free wildlife quiz and stick insects from around the world.
The Marquee is located at the top of the show field adjacent to the Countryside Sports Arena.
There are two main rings, Ring one and the Countryside Arena.
The two rings will be packed full of entertaining things for all to see and enjoy throughout the day.
Rings two and three host the horse and pony showing and children’s fun classes.
To find the showground you can use What3Words: offers.visual.aboard
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