Two Totnes charities have received a funding boost after the town's Mayor's Charity Dance raised more than £1,800 earlier this year.
A total of £1,845.32 was raised at the event, which took place at Totnes Civic Hall in January despite wet weather. The proceeds were formally presented during the annual mayor-making ceremony on 21 May.
The funds were split equally between Bridgetown Alive! and Stepping Stones Food and Wellbeing, with each organisation receiving £922.66.
Returning Mayor Tim Bennet handed over the cheques to Deborah Oakey, representing Bridgetown Alive!, and Kit Stevens, representing Stepping Stones Food and Wellbeing.
Cllr Bennet said he chose Stepping Stones as one of his mayoral charities because of its work providing access to affordable food without stigma for local residents.
"Food poverty is a serious issue for many residents and is increasingly affecting even those on middle incomes," he said.
As a Bridgetown councillor, Cllr Bennet said he was also keen to support Bridgetown Alive! and recognise its efforts to strengthen community spirit in the area.
"I am proud to have been able to financially support both groups and honour the hard work of all people involved," he said.
More than 180 people attended the charity ceilidh in January, dancing to music from the Bear's Den Ceilidh Band and enjoying a performance from local group The Sea Gals.
Cllr Bennet described the evening as "a hugely successful event" and said he was already making plans for this year's dance.
Looking ahead to his next fundraising efforts, he said he would continue to focus on food security.
His chosen charities for the coming year are Food for Children, which provides meal kits for families during school holidays, and Bob the Bus, the community transport service that has served Totnes and surrounding villages since 1997.
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