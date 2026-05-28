A new fully electric bus has launched as part of South Devon’s popular Round Robin travel experience, bringing together road, river, ferry and heritage steam railway travel across the River Dart.
The dedicated service, operated by Stagecoach South West in partnership with Dartmouth Steam Railway and River Boat Company, now forms part of the well-known circular visitor route linking Paignton, Totnes, Dartmouth and Kingswear.
The launch combines one of the region’s most recognisable heritage attractions with modern zero-emission public transport, creating a more sustainable way for visitors to explore South Devon.
The Round Robin experience includes: an electric bus: between Paignton and Totnes, a river cruise between Totnes and Dartmouth, a ferry: between Dartmouth and Kingswear and a steam railway between Kingswear and Paignton.
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