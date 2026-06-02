A SPECIAL celebration was held to mark 50 years of a walking route and to announce it has been extended by another 15 miles.
Sue Viccars, Author of the Two Moors Way Guide and Kate Ashbrook, the Open Spaces Society, talk about the anniversary, video Alan Quick
The celebration cake is cut by Sue Viccars, author of the Two Moors Way Guide and Two Moors Way Association Information Officer, with left, Janet Auckland, Colin Piper, Les Bright and right, John Howell, Association members. AQ 2100 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)
May 29 marked 50 years since the Two Moors Way was launched, linking Exmoor and Dartmoor.
The anniversary was celebrated at Morchard Bishop, the half way point, with displays, speeches, a cake cutting and teas.
Some of those who walked part of the route to the celebration. AQ 2058 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)
The celebration cake. AQ 2063 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)
Opened in 1976, the route ran from Ivybridge to Lynmouth, 100 miles away, now extended to incorporate the Erme–Plym Trail between Ivybridge and Wembury, establishing Wembury on the South Devon coast as the southern end of the route.
Walking part of the Two Moors Way to the 50th celebration event, video Alan Quick
County Councillor Andrea Davis, chair of Exmoor National Park, attended the celebration. AQ 2102 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)
The stone indicating the original start of the Two Moors Way at Stowford Bridge. (Sue Viccars)
John Howell, chairman, Two Moors Way Association, said the route “continues to inspire people to slow down, walk and really experience the beauty of Devon, from its coasts to its countryside”.
A view of Dartmoor on the Two Moors Way from Morchard Bishop. (Sue Viccars)
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