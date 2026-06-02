“When we are able to fund the costs of trips out, thanks to generous donations or grant funding, we thoroughly enjoy organising such opportunities for our clients,” he said. “Tally Ho very kindly allow us to hire low level accessible service buses so everyone can be included, even our wheelchair users, and South Devon Railway could not have been more helpful or accommodating. Without their support, for which we are hugely grateful, we could not plan these special ‘adventures’.”