This year's Strength of Spirit Games - Rehabilitation Triathlon is shaping up to be a notable highlight of Armed Forces Week in Plymouth.
Hosted by the Royal Navy the event returns to Plymouth Hoe and Tinside Lido on Thursday June 25, as part of National Armed Forces Week celebrations.
The games will see service personnel on recovery duties and veterans compete in swimming, cycling and rowing events.
In its fifth year, being staged in Plymouth, it remains a powerful Tri-Service platform for personnel recovering from long-term injuries or illnesses, using sport as a core part of their rehabilitation.
The action kicks off at 10.30am from the historic Tinside Lido, a Grade II listed Art Deco saltwater pool with breath-taking views across Plymouth Sound and Fleet anchorages.
Participants will then take to The Hoe promenade, navigating a thrilling cycle course that runs across and around the back of Plymouth Hoe.
The final stage will see participants battle it out on static rowing machines before making their way to the finishing line.
As in previous years, the adaptive recovery event is open to all service personnel and veterans recovering from injury or illness, including those on recovery pathways or with permanent medical downgrades, using the Rehabilitation Triathlon as part of their recovery programme.
Along with the cohort of injured service veterans, a team from The Netherlands Armed Forces will be competing to spice things up. Spectators are encouraged to come along to show their support and admiration to all the participants taking part in this exciting triathlon.
“For those taking part, the Rehabilitation Triathlon is about far more than a competition, said Captain Josh Abrook RM from the Royal Navy’s Recovery and Resilience Margins HQ, “It’s about rebuilding confidence, rediscovering purpose, and proving to themselves what they are still capable of.”
Councillor Matt Smith PCC Cabinet Member for Housing, City Centre Regeneration and Events said: “We are delighted to welcome the Strength of Spirit Games back to Plymouth Hoe during Armed Forces Week. Our city is extremely proud of its military heritage and the Armed Forces community.
“I greatly admire the athletes in the Rehabilitation Triathlon and am pleased they’ll experience the iconic Tinside Lido and enjoy the stunning backdrop of Plymouth Sound National Marine Park. I encourage everyone to come along to the Hoe and show their support - it looks set to be a very exciting event.”
For the third year running, 150 children from military families, will take part in the thrilling Junior Rowing Challenge on Plymouth Hoe, organised by the Plymouth School Sports Partnership (PSSP).
This exciting event will see pupils from 24 local primary schools competing in a demanding rowing challenge.
Claire Cormack from PSSP said: “This event brings a wonderful opportunity for local children to be part of something so inspirational. The Junior Rowing Challenge has become hugely popular within our local primary schools, and the children absolutely love the challenge and excitement that this event brings.”
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