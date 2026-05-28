The People’s Emergency Briefing film, which aims to inspire residents on how to tackle Climate Change and its effects, is touring the South Hams.
Led by presenter and climate activist Chris Packham, the 45-minute film by National Emergency Briefing offers expert scientists, campaigners and other celebrities' insight into how people can do more in their own backyards to make a difference.
Totnes kicked off the national campaign in April, whilst Kingsbridge and Ivybridge have already had successful screenings.
Paul Vann, Chair of Kingsbridge Climate Action, said: “Climate change is a massively serious issue if and when it worsens.
“The film is a cut-down of a Westminster chat and is packed with key speakers and experts.”
“We can’t expect everyone else to do it if we don’t take action ourselves”.
South Devon MP Caroline Voaden called the film a “rallying cry” to turn the corner on climate change.
“Even though I’m awake to the colossal dangers of climate change, it was still a sobering watch.”
“This may not be the easiest film to watch, but it could well be the most important film you see all year,” she said.
As well as the collaboration with National Emergency Briefing, Kingsbridge Climate Action have been proactive within the community to promote taking responsibility for individual actions.
“There is a long-term threat to Kingsbridge, with sea levels rising that will eventually overtop the estuary; places like the council offices will be underwater,” continues Vann.
The next screenings are at: The Flavel in Dartmouth, June 9 at 7pm
Galmpton Village Institute, June 12 at 7pm, organised by Galmpton Village.
South Brent Village Hall, July 5 at 5pm, organised by NEB South Brent.
Stoke Gabriel Village Hall, June 22 (time TBC), organised by Stoke Gabriel residents.
Newton Ferrers WI Community Hall, date TBC, organised by Newton and Noss Environment Group.
Details and booking can be found through the National Emergency Briefing website.
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