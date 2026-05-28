Kingsbridge Town Council has announced the immediate closure of Prince of Wales Road to vehicles following a series of collisions at the junction with Mill Street, as ongoing culvert repair works continue at the bottom of Fore Street.
The emergency measure, introduced in the interests of public safety, comes after mounting concerns from residents and businesses over the suitability of the diversion route that had been directing traffic via Prince of Wales Road to access the high street.
Many locals had raised repeated complaints about the blind spot and sharp turning angle at the junction, describing it as increasingly hazardous as visitor numbers rise ahead of the busy summer season.
The closure is expected to remain in place until September 7, the estimated end date of the culvert repairs.
Access to Fore Street will now only be possible via Lower Union Road and onto Mill Street.
The initial culvert investigation began in January and was expected to last until February 6, but the discovery of a collapsed structure beneath the road has extended the roadworks.
Since then, the project has grown significantly in complexity, with engineers uncovering what council officials described as a “Pandora’s box” of infrastructure problems beneath the town centre.
Alongside the damaged culvert, work crews have had to contend with multiple underground services, including water mains, gas pipes and telecommunications cables, requiring the involvement of several agencies and utility providers.
An ancient bridge, believed to be the original King’s Bridge, was also uncovered.
The prolonged disruption has caused frustration for traders, residents and local authorities alike, with concerns over accessibility and the economic impact on the town centre during peak trading months.
However, many road users agree that despite the inconvenience, the latest closure is a necessary step to improve safety while the essential repair works continue through the busy summer months.
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