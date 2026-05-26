Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 16-year-old Sophie Heard from Kingsbridge.
Sophie was last seen in the Kingsbridge area at around 11pm on Wednesday, May 20.
She is described as a white female, slim build, 5ft 7ins tall, and has a short hair but she is also understood to wear a shoulder-length orange wig.
Sophie was last seen wearing a beige and sage green coloured North Face jacket, black leggings and white trainers.
She wears glasses and has both ears pierced and two nose piercings.
She has links to the Exeter, Plymouth and Newton Abbot areas but is currently believed to be in the Falmouth area.
If you have seen Sophie or know of her whereabouts, you can call the police on 999 quoting 50260128803.
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