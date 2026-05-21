Kingsbridge rock band favourites, SOS, have officially secured a place in the live semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent, set to air on Saturday, May 23. The four-piece group, fronted by Kingsbridge singer Joshua Vaughan - better known as JV - impressed judges during their audition in 2025.
Erupting at the stage in Liverpool with a high-energy performance of “Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" by the Backstreet Boys earned four yeses and a standing ovation from the audience. Now, after the second stage of the competition saw judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and KSI narrow the field to just 40 acts, SOS are preparing to compete in the fifth and final live semi-final.
The band will be hoping to secure one of the remaining places in the grand final on Saturday, May 30.
For the semi-final, the band plans to showcase their own material - despite Simon Cowell previously suggesting there was “more money” in becoming a cover band.
“We’re so excited to get to this stage of the competition,” said JV. “Getting to perform original music to a national audience is such an incredible opportunity for a band like us, who have come up through grassroots music venues.
“All I can say about our semi-final is that it is going to be memorable.”
Britain’s Got Talent Semi Final will air at 6pm on ITV1
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