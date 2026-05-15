A South Devon folk band will take to the stage later this month to raise money for humanitarian aid efforts supporting people in Ukraine.
Blue Jewel Ceilidh Band will perform at Hunts Cider, near Stoke Gabriel, on Friday, June 26, with proceeds from the evening going to the charity Ukrainian Action.
The band, whose members are based in Totnes and Stoke Gabriel, will provide live music and call the dances during the event, featuring a five-piece line-up.
The fundraiser has been organised by Stoke Gabriel resident Neil Millward, who has been among several local volunteers driving aid convoys from Devon to eastern Europe.
Since March 2023, volunteers from Team Devon have transported dozens of vehicles loaded with aid supplies to Poland and Ukraine, where the deliveries are collected by Ukrainian volunteers and taken closer to the front line.
The group says it has now grown to more than 40 drivers and has delivered 98 vehicles, including 73 donated by supporters and team members.
More than £250,000 has already been raised for Ukrainian Action through local fundraising efforts, including over £22,000 generated by harvesting, processing and selling firewood in and around Stoke Gabriel.
Mr Millward said the ceilidh promised to be “another fun evening” while helping support people affected by the war.
He said: “It’s going to be another fun evening, great music and dancing, and the proceeds will help the long-suffering people of Ukraine.”
The event will take place at Hunts Cider Barn, Broadleigh Farm, Coombe House Lane, Stoke Gabriel, with doors opening at 7 pm and dancing beginning at 7.30 pm.
Tickets are available online here: wegottickets.com/event/695691/, with organisers encouraging those who can to purchase premium tickets to help raise additional funds for the charity.
You can read more about the Ukrainian Action charity at www.ukrainianaction.org, and about the South Devon branch at www.uateamdevon.org. or donate here: www.justgiving.com/page/uateamdevon.
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