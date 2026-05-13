A mum from Modbury will be among a group of over 30 runners taking to the streets of Plymouth on Sunday, May 17, representing the baby loss charity Luna’s Fund.
Chloe Rooker is taking part in the Plymouth Half Marathon to raise money for the charity that supports bereaved parents and those experiencing pregnancy after loss.
This will be Chloe’s first half-marathon after she took the plunge and signed up for the event nine months ago.
The mum of one, who turns 27 the day before the marathon, said: “I am a mixture of nerves and excitement, but everyone is so supportive - and running for such an amazing charity makes every step worth it.”
Inspired to run by her own experiences of pregnancy, Chloe said: “I had a very turbulent pregnancy with my daughter and came very close to losing her. Thankfully, she is thriving now, but almost losing her was painful enough, so I am running with the hope that I can help parents who have had to experience the worst.
“Luna's Fund is such a fantastic charity that does such important work, and I am so proud to be running in support of them. The loss of a child causes unimaginable pain, and providing support in a family's darkest hours is golden.”
The Luna’s Fund team has collectively so far raised over £3,900.
Luna’s Fund was founded in 2018 in memory of Luna Valentina Conroy, who was born sleeping in 2017.
Luna’s Mum and the charity’s Chief Executive Officer, Aimee Green, said: “We are extremely grateful to everyone who has signed up to run this event for Luna’s Fund.
“Traditionally, this has been a major fundraiser for us, giving us funds to continue our mission to support bereaved families and those navigating the conflicting journey of pregnancy after loss, so that no family walks this horrendous journey alone.”
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