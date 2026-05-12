Brixham Army veteran David Middleton is currently taking a million steps around Devon – equivalent to walking and running 500 miles – to raise funds to help children in the UK and worldwide who have been traumatised by wars, disasters and other catastrophic events.
Father of four David said: “On my tours of duty with the army around the world, I have seen with my own eyes how wars and disasters can devastate children’s lives – but there is hope.
“This month I’m raising funds for a small but expert charity led by psychologists that offers hope to these children.
“Children and War UK provides easy-to-access psychological help for traumatised children so that they can overcome their experiences and build a brighter future.
“The charity’s therapeutic techniques, called TRT, have been used to help children affected by the Grenfell fire in London, by wars in Lebanon, Gaza and Ukraine, and by earthquakes in Turkey. Since it was set up in 2021, it has helped vulnerable children in more than 26 countries – some of the most vulnerable people in the world.
“I am taking a million steps around Devon to raise funds for this wonderful charity and was at the Pirate Festival in Brixham on May 2-3 where I walked the streets dressed as a giant red parrot.
“Then Dartmouth Music Festival on May 16-17 and the heritage trawler weekend in Brixham on May 23-24.
“I’m be out on the coastal path too.
“My target is to raise at least £20,000 for the life-changing work of Children and War in the UK and overseas.
“I’d love local schools and community groups to take part – you can read all about how to help or to donate on our website at https://www.childrenandwar-uk.org
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