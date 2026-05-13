Marine services provider Marine Plant Hire Ltd (MPH) has become a tenant at Premier Marinas main site at Noss on Dart Marina, strengthening its long-standing operational presence on the River Dart.
The move marks a significant step for MPH, aligning its team more closely with the physical location of its assets and key operational partners.
The new office will also serve as a vital welfare station for team members working in all weather conditions, enhancing safety and day-to-day support.
MPH has operated from the River Dart for over two decades, building deep-rooted relationships across the marine sector.
Establishing a base at Noss on Dart reflects both continuity and growth for the business.
Rich Eggleton, Managing Director of MPH, said: “Joining our friends, Premier Marina’s, at their flagship site at Noss on Dart is a natural progression for us.
“Being located at one of the South West’s leading marina facilities allows us to work even more closely with our partners and clients, while ensuring our team has the support and facilities they need on the ground, whatever the conditions. Having operated on the River Dart for over 20 years, it’s both fitting and a privilege to continue our story here.”
Mike Smith, Manager for Premier’s Noss on Dart site, added: “We’re delighted to welcome MPH to Noss on Dart. Their long-standing connection to the River Dart and strong reputation within the marine industry make them a valuable addition to our community here at Premier Marinas’ flagship location.”
The new office reinforces MPH’s commitment to operational excellence and collaboration within the UK’s marine sector, while maintaining its deep connection to the River Dart community.
Marine Plant Hire supplies fully crewed vessels and marine plant to support ports, coastal infrastructure and marine construction projects across the UK and Europe. Backed by over 30 years of engineering heritage, the company operates 24/7 to deliver dependable, safety-led support in demanding environments.
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