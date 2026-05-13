The Concert Band of the Britannia Royal Naval College Band in Dartmouth will be the main attraction at the Rotary Proms being held in Torbay on Saturday, June 6.
The Band was formed in 2009 when the resident Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines based at Britannia Royal Naval College at that time was disbanded, due to a round of defence cuts.
The international soprano soloist Donna Marie will also be performing.
Gates open at 4.30pm at Culvertor Farm, Marldon TQ3 1RR.
It will be held in the open air with people invited to bring their picnic blankets or table and chairs.
There will be a charity raffle and a prize for the best dressed table.
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