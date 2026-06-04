The final phase of the redevelopment of the Emergency Department at Torbay Hospital has been formally marked, with an official opening by the Lord-Lieutenant for Devon, on behalf of His Majesty The King.
The £14.2 million transformation has been delivered in carefully planned phases to make sure that emergency care for local people across Torbay and South Devon could continue throughout the build.
The milestone marks the full handover of the modernised department, providing improved facilities for both patients and staff.
The newly completed Emergency Department has been designed with patients and staff at its heart.
It offers better patient flow, privacy and dignity, with expanded clinical areas and enhanced spaces to support the assessment and treatment for urgent and emergency care.
Dedicated zones for different patient needs, alongside upgraded equipment and improved staff facilities, are helping to create a safer, more efficient and more compassionate environment for care.
Dr Kate Lissett, Chief Medical Officer at Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust, said: “This is a hugely important moment for our organisation and the communities we serve.
“Our Emergency Department team delivers exceptional care every day, often under significant pressure, and this investment gives them a modern environment that truly supports high quality care.
“For patients, the new department means faster assessment and a more dignified experience at what can often be a stressful time.”
Amy Jones, Emergency Medicine Consultant, said: “The new environment is already making a real difference. The layout supports us in assessing and treating patients more quickly, and the dedicated areas mean we can provide more personalised care for patients.
“It’s also a much better place to work. The improvements support how we work as a team and help us to deliver the standards of care our patients deserve. We’re grateful to everyone who has got behind the project and shown patience while the work has been taking place.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.