Patients across Plymouth and the surrounding areas are set to benefit from faster, safer and more advanced heart care, following the completion of a major refurbishment of the cardiac catheterisation laboratories (cath labs).
A cath lab is a highly specialised clinical suite used to diagnose and treat a wide range of heart conditions.
Within these suites, expert teams carry out procedures such as coronary angiography, angioplasty and stenting, electrophysiology studies, pacemaker and defibrillator implantation, and complex structural heart interventions including Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) and heart valve repair.
The new facilities will support the treatment of some of the most serious and common cardiac conditions, including coronary artery disease, heart attacks, heart failure, arrhythmias and structural heart disease. Access to cutting-edge equipment is expected to significantly improve patient outcomes.
The refurbishment introduces advanced imaging technology that allows procedures to be performed using significantly lower radiation doses, improving safety for both patients and clinical staff.
The upgraded environment has also been designed to enhance efficiency, enabling clinical teams to work more effectively and carry out procedures with greater precision.
Dr Shankar Sangaraju, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist said: “This new facility is genuinely transformative. Having state-of-the-art equipment and the space to work effectively means we can offer our patients care that matches the very best anywhere in the country — right here in Plymouth. It is a source of great pride for the whole team, and I know how much hard work has gone into making it a reality.”
The upgraded Cath Labs represent a major step forward in delivering high-quality cardiac care locally, ensuring patients have access to world-class treatment closer to home.
The south west peninsula geography gives the Trust a secondary care catchment population of 475,000 with a wider peninsula population of almost 2,000,000 people who can access their specialist services.
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