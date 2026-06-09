Rebecca Smith, MP for South West Devon, has welcomed new Government action aimed at better protecting children online, but has questioned why the Prime Minister took so long to recognise concerns that parents have been raising for years.
The Prime Minister has announced that technology companies will be given three months to introduce measures designed to prevent children from creating, sending, receiving or viewing explicit images online, with legislation threatened if firms fail to act.
Miss Smith said: "Any action that helps keep children safe online is welcome.
“Parents across South West Devon have been raising concerns about children's online safety, harmful content and the impact of social media on young people's wellbeing for months and months.
“However, it is worth remembering that these concerns are not new. For months, Keir Starmer appeared unconvinced by calls for tougher action and resisted growing pressure to go further.
“The risks facing children online have not suddenly changed. The evidence has not suddenly changed. What has changed is the Prime Minister's position.
“Parents could already see the challenges their children were facing online. Many will wonder why it has taken so long for the Prime Minister to recognise the same reality.
The Conservative Party has consistently argued that technology companies must do more to protect children online and that children's wellbeing should come before the commercial interests of Big Tech. It is encouraging to see the Government finally moving in that direction."
Miss Smith said today's announcement should be seen as a first step rather than the final answer.
"There is still much more to do. Parents remain concerned about harmful content, addictive features, excessive screen time and the wider impact social media can have on children's mental health and wellbeing,” she added.
“The real test now is whether the Prime Minister follows through with meaningful action that genuinely improves children's safety online, rather than simply making another announcement.
Children's safety must always come first. Technology companies have a responsibility to create safer online environments, and parents should not be left carrying that burden alone."
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