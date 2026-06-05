Kingsbridge Community College recently marked Mental Health Awareness Week with a wide range of engaging and supportive activities led by the college’s dedicated Sixth Form Mental Health Ambassadors and student leadership team.
Throughout the week, students took part in a variety of events designed to encourage conversation, connection and wellbeing.
Activities included a calming yoga session, creative arts activities, a successful bake sale and a series of wellbeing drop-in opportunities for students to access support and talk openly about mental health.
At KCC, mental health education and wellbeing remain a priority throughout the entire academic year.
Students are regularly encouraged to understand the importance of looking after their own wellbeing, while also learning how to support others within the college community.
The college’s Sixth Form Mental Health Ambassadors play an important role across the school, mentoring students in years 7 to 11 through valuable one-to-one peer support, as well as leading wellbeing events, initiatives and clubs throughout the year.
Tina Graham, Principal at Kingsbridge Community College, said: “Mental Health Awareness Week was a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the supportive and caring culture we continue to build at KCC.
“I am incredibly proud of our Sixth Form student leaders and Mental Health Ambassadors for the enthusiasm, compassion and leadership they showed throughout the week.
“The wellbeing of our students will always remain a key priority, and it was wonderful to see so many students engaging positively with the activities on offer.”
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West, said: “It is inspiring to see students taking such an active role in promoting positive mental health and supporting one another.
“Initiatives like these demonstrate the strength of the KCC community and the importance of creating environments where every young person feels valued, supported and heard. My thanks go to all staff and students involved in making the week such a success.”
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