Citizens Advice South Hams are celebrating the first year of an innovative project to provide cost-of-living advice to families through local schools.
The scheme has helped 29 families in most need by providing an adviser for primary and secondary schools where parents can get advice, breaking down barriers preventing them getting the help they really need in an environment they already know.
The project, in collaboration with Education South West, covers King Edward VI College in Totnes, Kingsbridge Community College and Dartmouth Academy in addition to Blackawton, Stoke Fleming and East Allington primary schools.
CA South Hams CEO, Janie Moor, said: “We have had a brilliant response to this initiative from our local schools who have referred families in need of advice to us and welcomed our advisor into their premises giving us the space to do this vital work.
“We have been able to generate more than £20k in income for the families supported and we hope the project can be expanded to other schools in the area so we can provide a vital lifeline to parents who need free, independent and confidential advice.”
Education South West CEO, Matthew Shanks, said: "I am delighted that this partnership between Education South West and Citizens Advice has been so successful.
“This is about meeting our families where they are and offering real, practical help when they need it most.“
“By placing skilled advisors into our schools, we’re ensuring families get the guidance and support they deserve.
The families coming to see our adviser in the last year needed help with more than a hundred separate issues, including housing, relationship breakdowns, benefits, Universal Credit applications and utilities bills.
The Advice in Schools Project has been made possible with generous funding from the David Gibbons Foundation, the Rotary Clubs of Kingsbridge and Dartmouth, the former Rotary Club of Totnes and local councillors and individual donors.
Janie Moor added: “We are very grateful to the Trustees and members of the ex-Rotary Club of Totnes who have kindly agreed to provide funds from the Trust fund which remains in place from the club to a seed grant of £1,000-a-year for the next three years to keep the project running.
“We would be keen to hear from any organisations or individuals who can help us expand this valuable work so we can reach more families who desperately need our help.”
With nowhere permanent to go, they supported him to make a homelessness application, which resulted in an offer of emergency accommodation and, in time, local social housing.
While in emergency accommodation over the holiday period, cooking facilities were limited, so they arranged foodbank support to make sure the family had access to healthy food during that time.
After the move, they continued working with James for several months, offering budgeting guidance and energy advice to help him manage his new home.
With support James was able to move from a crisis situation to a settled home for himself and his children.
(Name changed to protect identities)
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