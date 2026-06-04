As national organisations including the RNLI and Paddle UK launch a summer sea safety campaign, local authorities are supporting the national effort while also delivering its own local campaign to raise awareness of the hidden dangers of offshore winds.
With warmer weather and increasing numbers of residents and visitors heading to the coastline, the campaign focuses on raising awareness of offshore winds – a hidden but serious risk that can quickly carry people and inflatables away from the shore.
Offshore winds blow from land out to sea and can make it difficult, or impossible, to return safely without assistance.
Inflatables are a significant factor in coastal incidents.
Torbay’s incident data shows that inflatables were involved in 16.2 per cent of all incidents last year, highlighting the scale of the risk in the South Hams.
Nationally, RNLI figures have also shown a rise in callouts involving inflatables during warmer periods when more people take to the water.
These incidents often occur when offshore winds appear light or conditions seem calm from the shore, catching people off guard and carrying them out to sea before they realise the danger.
In recent years, emergency services have responded to numerous incidents involving paddleboards, kayaks and inflatables being swept out to sea in offshore winds.
Around half of people who accidentally drown had no intention of entering the water, highlighting how quickly situations can escalate.
This underlines the importance of knowing what to do if you find yourself in difficulty.
The RNLI’s Float to Live advice encourages people to stay calm, control their breathing and float on their back until help arrives or they can self-rescue.
RNLI data also shows that more than 50 people have reported that Float to Live helped save their life after hearing the message, demonstrating how a simple action can make the difference between life and death.
With the English Riviera set to host the ICF SUP World Cup 2026 and Paddle UK SUPER Festival from June 24 to 28, the campaign also aims to ensure both participants and spectators are aware of sea safety advice, particularly around changing conditions and offshore winds.
Taking a moment to check conditions can make a significant difference to your safety.
Residents and visitors are encouraged to follow simple safety advice: check wind direction before entering the water, avoid using inflatables in open water, stay close to the shore, particularly in changing conditions, carry a mobile phone in a waterproof pouch, if in doubt, don’t go out
If you get into difficulty in the water, float on your back to help control your breathing and stay calm until help arrives and swim to safety if possible.
If someone gets into difficulty in the water, people should dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.
If caught out by offshore winds while using a paddleboard or similar craft, the advice is to lie or kneel down to reduce wind exposure and paddle back to shore.
People should stay with their craft to remain visible to rescuers and signal for help by raising an arm.
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