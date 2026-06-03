A Royal Navy helicopter has crashed near Okehampton, the MOD have confirmed.
The crash happened close to the Sourton Junction with the A30, a few miles west of Okehampton at about 4am.
Locals reported hearing the sound of a helicopter waking them from their sleep. One person close by heard three explosions.
A Royal Navy spokesperson said: “An incident occurred involving a Royal Navy helicopter just before 0400 on Wednesday 3 June near Sourton, Devon. An investigation is underway and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”
A spokesman for Devon & Cornwall Police said: "Emergency services are at the scene after a crash involving a helicopter at Sourton Down.
“There are road closures are in place around the A386 and A30 Sourton Cross slip and services area. The incident is ongoing and we will share more updates as we have them."
Initial reports of the crash came in at around 4:30am today. Eyewitnesses near the scene have reported hearing loud explosions and subsequently a search and rescue helicopter hovering over the site.
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