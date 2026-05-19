Bigbury Coastguard Rescue Team were called out on Monday, May 18 around 11.15am to help someone who sprained their ankle at Westcombe Beach.
The team were asked by Falmouth Coastguard (MRCC) to help a runner who had sprained their ankle on the coast path.
The flank team Kingsbridge Coastguard Rescue Team were also called out.
The team made their way off road down to Westcombe beach where they assessed the casualty who had been taking part in a memorial run for a Royal Navy colleague.
The team immobilised the ankle with added assistance from a community first responder and transported the casualty up to Scobbiscombe Farm where they were met by a waiting ambulance.
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