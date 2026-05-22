A Devon mental health charity is preparing to send around 350 walkers across the county in a 24-hour coast-to-coast challenge after a single social media post generated nearly 6,000 expressions of interest within days.
The “24 in 26” Coast-to-Coast Walk, organised by The Devon Clinic CIO, will see participants attempt to cover 109 kilometres, or 68 miles, from Westward Ho! to Paignton via Dartmoor. The event is due to begin at 6 pm on Friday, June 19, 2026.
Chris Fleet, founder of The Devon Clinic and organiser of the event, said the scale of interest took organisers by surprise.
“Normally, we run smaller events with maybe a dozen people,” he said. “This one took on a life of its own, within days it was clear it had struck a nerve.”
Demand for places far exceeded expectations, with organisers now expecting between 300 and 350 people to take part in the challenge. All available places have now been filled, and a waiting list has been created for those still hoping to join.
“We’ll offer places to people on the waiting list if anyone drops out,” Chris said. “The interest hasn’t slowed down, it’s been incredible.”
Due to the scale of the response, additional support has been brought in to help deliver the event safely.
“I realised very quickly this was too much for me to handle on my own,” Chris said. “I didn’t sleep for two nights. We’ve brought in professional support so we can look after people properly across the route, from checkpoints through to GPS tracking and medical cover.”
The walk aims to raise money for The Devon Clinic, a registered charity providing affordable mental health support across Devon. The organisation offers counselling and therapy for people experiencing anxiety, depression, trauma and the effects of domestic abuse.
As part of its work to make support more accessible, the charity also provides concessionary counselling sessions costing £15, subject to assessment, for people who may otherwise struggle to afford private therapy.
“With demand for support rising, every donation helps us keep sessions accessible for people who might otherwise go without,” Chris said. “If we raise enough, we’ll be looking at expanding access across Devon, including the long-term goal of a second clinic in North Devon.”
Although participant places are full, organisers are continuing to appeal for volunteers to support the event. In particular, the charity is seeking people to help staff checkpoints along the route, including overnight shifts in the early hours of the morning.
“Not everyone can take on a challenge like this,” Chris said. “But everyone can play a part, whether that’s volunteering, donating, or simply sharing the campaign.”
The Devon Clinic is a local charity that helps people who are struggling with mental health issues, including stress, anxiety and depression.
As well as therapies provided by Psychologists, Counsellors, Hypnotherapists and Wellbeing Practitioners, they also provide complementary treatments for wellbeing such as Acupuncture, Massage and Equine Therapy.
Donations towards the fundraiser can be made through the charity’s campaign page at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/walk-devon
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