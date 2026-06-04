Citizens Advice has celebrated major milestones after embedding advisors across local primary and secondary campuses to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.
An innovative support scheme placing dedicated debt and welfare advisors directly inside South Hams schools has generated more than £20,000 in vital financial relief for struggling families during its first year.
The trailblazing initiative, launched by Citizens Advice South Hams in partnership with the Education South West academy trust, has broken down traditional barriers by reaching 29 of the area's most hard-pressed families within an environment they already know and trust.
Operating across an expansive network, the project covers King Edward VI College (KEVICC) in Totnes, Kingsbridge Community College, and Dartmouth Academy, as well as primary schools in Blackawton, Stoke Fleming, and East Allington.
Over the past twelve months, on-site advisors have successfully navigated more than 100 complex enquiries, ranging from housing crises and relationship breakdowns to benefits, Universal Credit support, and soaring utility bills.
Janie Moor, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice South Hams, praised the overwhelming response from local educators who have referred families and opened up physical spaces on campus for confidential consultations.
“We have been able to generate more than £20,000 in income for the families supported,” Ms Moor said. “We hope the project can be expanded to other schools in the area so we can provide a vital lifeline to parents who need free, independent, and confidential advice.”
Matthew Shanks, Chief Executive of Education South West, described the collaboration as a powerful blueprint for community partnership.
"This is about meeting our families where they are and offering real, practical help when they need it most," Mr Shanks stated, adding that the presence of skilled advisors on school grounds ensures local households receive the dignity and structural guidance they deserve.
The project’s profound impact is highlighted by the story of James*, a local single father.
* Name has been changed to protect the person’s identity.
Before discovering the school-based advisor, James and his young children were completely reliant on sofa-surfing with relatives and had never accessed Citizens Advice services.
The embedded advisor immediately intervened, guiding James through an emergency homelessness application that secured temporary accommodation and ultimately led to a permanent placement in local social housing.
During the holiday transition, the advisor coordinated foodbank deliveries and provided long-term budgeting and energy guidance to ensure the family could manage their new home with confidence.
The ongoing operation of the Advice in Schools Project has been sustained through a group of charitable backers, including the David Gibbons Foundation, the Rotary Clubs of Kingsbridge and Dartmouth, local councillors, and individual donors.
To ensure its survival, the former Rotary Club of Totnes has released a £1,000-per-year seed grant for the next three years from its legacy trust fund.
However, Citizens Advice South Hams is now actively appealing to the wider community, local businesses, and regional grant bodies to secure long-term philanthropic backing to protect and scale the service.
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