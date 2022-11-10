Jobs website sees huge increase in Christmas seasonal and part time jobs vacancies
Companies are bracing themselves for what they hope will be a busy Christmas season - and a new jobs website can help fill their seasonal vacancies.
There are huge numbers of temporary and seasonal work opportunities across the UK - with companies such as Currys, Amazon, Tesco and Aldi as well as thousands of local businesses all hiring people to join their teams for the Christmas season.
Jobs website New Job Today can help employers trying to fill seasonal vacancies – and can help people looking for a new role or a way to earn some festive cash.
The site receives over 20,000 visits each month and this number is growing dramatically week after week.
The Christmas season traditionally sees many people looking for ways to earn extra cash. Many people are looking for ways to pay for Christmas presents, pay bills or even help fund a winter getaway!
Many businesses, especially those in the hospitality, retail and warehouse sectors offer attractive wage rates and sometimes discounts as a way to attract seasonal workers.
Now is a great time for businesses who need temporary staff to list their positions.
NewJobToday can offer packages that will reach wide local audiences from including both print and digital.
Click here to find out more about listing seasonal vacancies on newjobtoday or email [email protected] and our team will be able to help you fill your seasonal vacancies.
