HydroSurv, in collaboration with South Devon College and BMT, has successfully delivered the ROC + DOCK project, a pioneering initiative to realise the full potential of resident, zero-emission Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV) operations in ports and harbours.
Funded through the Innovate UK Marine & Maritime Launchpad, the project has developed an integrated system to automate USV deployment, recovery, recharging and retasking - addressing one of the key barriers to scalable uncrewed operations.
By removing the need for manual intervention, ROC + DOCK enables true force-multiplication of resident USVs operating across geographically separated coastal sites.
At the heart of the project is a solar-powered docking and replenishment station, an immersive Remote Operations Centre (ROC) using BMT’s REMBRANDT vessel simulator, and upgrades to South Devon College’s existing training vessel, USV Dart. Together, these components demonstrate an integrated end-to-end workflow that could transform how short-range environmental monitoring, inspection and surveillance missions are planned and executed - all from a centralised facility.
In early September, the ROC + DOCK system was deployed on the River Dart, where the remotely monitored docking station, fitted with an automated mooring latch, enabled fully hands-off recovery and recharging of HydroSurv’s REAV-16 USV.
Deep integration between HydroSurv’s vessel control software and the BMT REMBRANDT simulator allowed the USV to be launched, navigated and tasked through a control interface traditionally used for crewed vessel training.
This capability, enabling operator training in a virtual environment that precisely replicates the vessel’s handling characteristics, before transitioning to live control; represents a significant advance in Remote Operations Centre design. It supports both the modernisation of maritime training syllabuses and the technical evolution of uncrewed operations facilities, with enhanced human factors and situational awareness at their core.
The project culminated in a live demonstration day last month at the South Devon College Marine Academy, Noss-on-Dart Marina, where the integrated system was showcased to Innovate UK and invited stakeholders.
