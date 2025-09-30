This October, families are invited to take part in Halloween costume swaps at libraries throughout the county. Customers are encouraged to donate outgrown or no longer needed costumes in good, wearable condition to be reused.
Parents and carers can come along to swap or rehome a pre-loved outfit. Costumes are available to take home at no cost, with no requirement to donate.
According to Hubbub and Fairyland Trust, Halloween costumes generate over 2,000 tonnes of plastic waste each year. The equivalent of 83 million plastic bottles. A free Halloween Costume Swap rail is an easy way for families to make dressing up for trick-or-treating not only ghastly good fun, but also affordable and planet-conscious.
Libraries Unlimited, the charity commissioned to run the libraries in Devon, runs this programme in partnership with Recycle Devon.
Beth Lovell from Recycle Devon shared: “We're excited to be working with Libraries Unlimited to deliver the Halloween Swaps initiative again this year! With 40 per cent of Halloween costumes being worn only once before being thrown away, partnering up with libraries to help costumes be reused as much as possible, whilst also helping local families, is brilliant.”
Kate Turner, Head of Library Service and Customer Experience at Libraries Unlimited, said: “Halloween is all about fun and creativity, but it can be incredibly wasteful. Halloween costume swaps are a wonderful way to reduce waste and save money. Libraries are all about sharing resources, and this initiative fits perfectly with our charity values. We are excited to be part of something that brings people together while doing good for the environment.”
Libraries participating in Halloween Costume Swaps include:
Dawlish Library, Barnstaple Library, Sidmouth Library, Kingsbridge Library, Exeter Library, Holsworthy Library, Buckfastleigh Library, Okehampton Library, Cullompton Library, Pinhoe Library, South Molton Library, and Tavistock Library.
