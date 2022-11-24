By Ginny Ware
TIMBER framing pioneers Carpenter Oak is celebrating its 35th birthday by transferring 51 per cent of the company over to the workforce.
The transition to employee-ownership gives the firm’s employees greater influence on business decisions and allows everyone to share equally in commercial success.
The move is also designed to protect and conserve the legacy and values of the business as it heads into the next 35 years, the company said.
Carpenter Oak was formed in 1987 when it began life in a Wiltshire workshop. Since then, the team has designed and built thousands of projects from garden studios and castle roofs to family homes and school auditoriums.
In fact, there are few places in the UK where you won’t find a Carpenter Oak building.
The decision to go employee-owned was fuelled by a desire to ensure the next phase of the business stays committed to creating a diverse array of unique and interesting projects.
A company statement said: “This is about looking to the future and putting our team first. Carpenter Oak has always held fast to creating a legacy - beautiful and unique timber structures that stand the test of time.
“This move to employee ownership is about protecting and building on that legacy.
“As we enter our 35th year, we want to make sure that we reconnect with and stay true to our core values; building beautiful buildings, looking after our people and protecting the planet.
“There is much work to do and we are approaching it with renewed excitement, energy and hope for the future.”
Fifty-one percent of shares in the company has been transferred to a trust owned by Carpenter Oak’s 54 employees. By becoming employee owned, the company joins the ranks of other UK companies including Riverford Organics, John Lewis and Patagonia.
Adopting an employee ownership trust model is designed to benefit an organisation in many ways, including attracting and retaining talent, improving its ability to meet future challenges, and assuring better benefits and working conditions for employees.