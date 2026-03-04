Pupils at Manor Primary School in Ivybridge have enjoyed an inspiring visit from British Paralympic athlete David Hill who spoke with them about his journey as an athlete and the challenges he has overcome.
David, a former swimmer and triathlete, competed at both the 2004 Paralympics in Athens, Greece and the 2016 Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
His visit to the school was organised by Great Athletes.
During his time at Manor Primary, David led children as they took part in a high-energy workout which they threw themselves into with great enthusiasm.
Following this, David gave a whole-school assembly where he spoke to pupils about the need to set short-term goals and having a positive mindset when facing adversity.
Pupils were also given the opportunity to ask David their own questions.
Charlie, a Year 3 pupil at the school, said: “It was an energetic start to the day. David was so inspiring and showed us that you can achieve anything you set your mind to.”
Manor Primary School Headteacher Ryan Howe said: “It was fantastic to welcome David to our school and to hear from him the incredible sporting opportunities he has had, as well as the challenges he has overcome.
“Our pupils thoroughly enjoyed meeting him and were inspired by his visit.
“Giving our pupils the opportunity to hear from successful and dynamic individuals like David is all part of how we deliver an enriching and well-rounded education at Manor Primary, and show our children all that they can achieve with confidence, resilience and determination.”
Great Athletes is a social enterprise with a mission to help children to be more physically active.
Over the past couple of decades, scientists have explained and confirmed how physical activity improves many aspects of a child’s life, including their academic performance and general wellbeing.
They achieve their mission by bringing top athletes, World champions, Olympians and Paralympians, into primary schools all over the UK.
