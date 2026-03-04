Police have thanked licensees in South Devon after a further “Pubs Against Drugs” operation led to an arrest and seizures over the last weekend of February.
Officers from Devon & Cornwall Police visited six pubs across Ivybridge, Yealmpton and Kingsbridge on Friday 27 and Saturday 28 February, accompanied by police drugs dog Skye.
The initiative involved a trained drugs detection dog being taken into licensed premises to identify anyone suspected of carrying illegal substances.
If the dog indicates interest in an individual, officers may then carry out a stop and search.
Police said no drugs were seized from anyone at licensed premises in Ivybridge and Yealmpton, but a knife was seized from a man at a pub in Ivybridge.
On Saturday evening, the team attended The Regal in Kingsbridge. Police said the dog immediately indicated on a group of people inside the venue.
Two individuals were found to be in possession of drugs believed to be for personal use.
A 21-year-old local man was found with a larger quantity of drugs and arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.
Further searches led to the recovery of additional drugs and a friction lock baton. A quantity of cash was also seized.
He was released from custody on Sunday, March 1, and has been bailed while enquiries continue.
As officers left the premises, a woman nearby was stopped after she threw her handbag into nearby bushes on seeing police - cannabis was recovered from the bag.
Sergeant Charlie Wilkes said: “Our officers and the drugs dog were very well received in the majority of pubs and the staff were very welcoming and supportive.
“We would like to pass on our enormous thanks for everyone’s hard work and enthusiasm and we will be planning further operations of this kind in the future.”
Police said the high-visibility patrols are designed to support local pubs in keeping drugs out of their premises and to reassure the wider community.
