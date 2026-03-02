Children going to and from two schools in Ivybridge are to get a helping hand in the form of a new road crossing.
They have been without their lollipop crossing for more than five years.
Members of the South Hams highways and traffic orders committee are expected to rubber-stamp the plan when they meet on March 6.
They are being recommended to agree to the new ‘puffin’ on the main Exeter Road through the town.
Devon County Council's impact assessment highlights that the scheme will support the local economy by improving access to shops, while contributing to carbon reduction goals by encouraging more sustainable "active travel" journeys.
A report to the meeting says the proposed crossing will improve safety for people walking and wheeling to and from Stowford Primary School, Ivybridge Community College and other local services.
It will also improve the overall pedestrian connectivity through the town.
The proposed new crossing will replace an existing uncontrolled crossing point which councillors will hear has become unsuitable.
The school had a lollipop patrol up until 2020, but Devon County Council has been unable to find a replacement for the role since then.
A puffin crossing is the name given to a ‘pedestrian user-friendly intelligent crossing which uses sensors to detect people waiting and crossing, adjusting signal times to ensure safety and improve traffic flow.
Sensors on top of the traffic lights monitor the crossing. They can cancel a request if a pedestrian walks away and hold the red light longer if someone is crossing slowly.
The new crossing will cost £170,000 and will be between the junctions of Brook Road and Marshals Field. Around 9,500 vehicles use the road every day.
Devon County Council has received no questions or comments about the proposed new crossing.
