South Hams District Council are supporting communities across the district with targeted economic plans designed to boost local economies and improve the quality of life.
The Ivybridge Community Economic Plan (ICEP) is one of several initiatives underway.
Developed through extensive consultation in 2023–24, the ICEP reflects the priorities of residents, businesses, and young people, with over 700 responses shaping its actions.
They have funded a feasibility study to extend the Ivybridge station platform, enabling more high-speed trains to stop.
John Pope, Chair of Ivybridge Rail Users' Group, said: “At long last, we are moving towards being able to have CrossCountry trains stop at Ivybridge, but we still have yet to encourage GWR to stop more services at Ivybridge station for the benefit of the local community.”
Along with partners PL:21 Transition Initiative, they are developing plans to upgrade the Western Road junction at the A38 roundabout, making it safer and more accessible for walking, wheeling, and cycling.
A feasibility study has already been commissioned.
Graham Wilson, trustee of PL:21, said: "The junction will help to make Ivybridge easier for people of all abilities to walk or cycle from the western side of the town to the shops and schools."
A new Skate/Pump Park—highlighted by residents as a top priority—is progressing, with design and planning applications underway.
Nick Harris from Skate South Devon, who is leading the Ivybridge Skate Park Project, said: "The residents of Ivybridge continue to show strong support for this project.
“It's a complex site, but the team are working hard to make the park a reality.
‘Thanks to the community volunteers, who continue to give their time freely, and funding from Ivybridge Town Council, we are now close to submitting the planning application.
Ivybridge Town Council said: “The Community Economic Plan for Ivybridge gives us a clear, shared direction for the future of the town, shaped by the voices of our residents, businesses, and young people.
“It sets out practical priorities that will help strengthen our town, support local businesses, and make the most of Ivybridge’s incredible community and natural assets.
“The appointment of our new team members comes at exactly the right time.
“Their role will be vital in supporting local projects, building strong partnerships, and working alongside our community to ensure the benefits of the plan are felt by everyone in Ivybridge.”
Better marketing and events for businesses in the town are being addressed, plus extensive improvements to the Market.
Other issues, such as improvements to the noticeboards, seating, planters, and tree maintenance, are also being reviewed to create a more welcoming and attractive town centre.
Councillor John Birch, Lead Member for Economy at South Hams District Council, said: “We are committed to helping our towns thrive.
“Ivybridge’s plan is just one example of how we’re working with communities to deliver projects that matter—creating opportunities, improving infrastructure, and supporting local businesses.”
