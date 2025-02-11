Businesses on the Mount Edgcumbe estate near Plymouth, which suffered a major fire last week, could be open again in time for half term next week.
The blaze broke out at the Barrow Centre near the main house on the estate on the Rame Peninusla in Cornwall on Tuesday last week (4 February), seriously damaging two flats and two holiday lets.
The fire was prevented from spreading to shops and a cafe at the centre, but essential safety work is being carried out and power restored to allow them to open for the holiday trading period.
The house and country park is jointly owned and managed by Plymouth City Council and Cornwall Council
Deputy leader of Plymouth City Council Jemima Laing (Lab, Stoke) told a cabinet meeting that no one was hurt in the blaze but two staff lost their homes.
At one time, more than 40 firefighters from all over Cornwall and Devon worked on the incident.
The Barrow Centre was evacuated as soon as the fire was discovered and staff in the homes affected were provided with temporary accommodation in the park. Mount Edgcumbe House itself was not impacted.
The cause of the fire is being investigated, but Cllr Laing said she understood it had started in a staff residence and moved through the roof space of adjacent properties.
Because of the “amazing efforts” of the fire service, it didn’t spread to the rest of the centre, she said.
“This major fire had an obvious impact on the staff that lost their homes and their entire belongings, and the businesses that have been forced to close while we carry out essential safety works,” she told the cabinet.
“We hope to open the cafe and businesses again for the half term holidays which is a critical time for the businesses who operate from the park.”
She said the wider park remains open as usual.
She also paid tribute to Mount Edgcumbe staff and business staff who had “all pulled together” and officers from both councils whose “incredible efforts” meant site was safe and secure within 24 hours of handover from the fire brigade.
Counselling has been made available to all staff.
“The local Rame community has responded as it always does in times like this, with so much kindness and practical help. There is still a long way to go, but this is not the first time Mount Edgcumbe has risen from the flames and it will do so again.”
Cllr Tom Briars-Delve (Lab Stoke), joint chair of the Mount Edgcumbe joint committee, said they would support families and the affected businesses however they could.
He said the community response had been “phenomenal” to this “devastating fire” with crowdfunders set up by local groups and clothes donated to people who had lost their possessions.
Plymouth City Council leader Tudor Evans said a lot of work had been done to get the Barrow Centre thriving, but he is confident that with energy of staff from both councils they could get it back to where it was.