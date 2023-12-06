A turkey farm in Kingsbridge is urging the public to support local produce in the run up to Christmas.
Scobbiscombe Farm Turkeys last week announced that it was opening for business and accepting orders for the festive season.
The farm, reportedly one of only 30 turkey farms in the UK and one of three in Devon, is independently recognised for producing quality turkeys to the ‘Golden Turkey’ standard.
The Golden Turkey guarantee is a registered trademark for quality free-range Christmas turkeys that is set by the Traditional Farm-fresh Turkey Association (TFTA), a group of 30 independent family-owned farms across the country who produce these birds specifically for Christmas.
Turkeys covered by the standard are sold directly to the public from the farm gate or through farm shops and butchers. According to the TFTA, the birds also never given additives for growth promotion and are reared up to twice as long as the majority of commercially produced turkeys, which the farmers claim results in more matured, flavoursome meat.
Matt Walters from Scobbiscombe Farm Turkeys said: “We are proud to be one of only 30 turkey farms in the country recognised as producing the very best turkeys for Christmas. Help us to preserve these time-honoured methods of rearing turkeys by supporting your local turkey farmer if you can.”
In a statement, Scobbiscombe Farm issued top tips for cooking the perfect Christmas turkey. It advised taking the bird out of the fridge two hours before cooking as the meat is then juicier and more evenly cooked.
It also advised against using traditional stuffing in the cavity as it can stop the turkey cooking evenly - an apple or a peeled onion can be placed instead for added flavour.
If the turkey is trussed, it is best to remove the string before cooking to allow the air to circulate.
It also advised cooking the turkey upside down to start with, as the white meat cooks quicker than the dark leg meat and wings. This keeps the juices in the breast and prevents it from becoming dry.
After cooking, allow the turkey to rest for 30-60 minutes but do not cover as the bird continues to cook even when it is out of the oven. Covering the bird can result in the meat becoming dry and overdone. It can also result in soggy skin.