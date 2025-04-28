Callum Wilkinson is planning a charity hike from Dover to Lands End on May 25 and is looking for help from people in the South Hams.
Callum explained: “I am looking for some help with either campsites in the local area or areas I can camp or even or a place to stay for the one night.
“If this is possible it would be a massive help and I would appreciate either a comment or a private message!
“Thank you for reading and I shall link the hike for clarity. Have a good rest of your days!
On his JustGiving page Calum wrote: ‘I have always wanted to do something to benefit myself mentally and a charity which has a lot of meaning to people around me and myself.
‘Mind has helped a magnitude of people in my life with their own struggles and challenges.
‘My personal experience is a lot to do with my personal confidence, physically and mentally.
‘I’ve had a very positive upbringing and I am very fortunate for that, but the use of social media and the way it controls people’s lives took an effect on myself and how it can damage relationships and friendships.
‘Leading for myself to find Mind and how there services helped me a lot throughout this period and I cannot thank them enough.
Doing this challenge is to explore the UK and my own personal determination as it will take a lot to get it completed, while doing it for a good cause.
‘Still to this day I use therapy and ways to benefit myself and by doing this challenge I would be able to benefit myself and an amazing charity.’
To find out more and get in touch with Callum you can visit: https://tinyurl.com/mvuea3e