The science on climate change can feel complex and overwhelming, but the IPCC reports summarising it have been signed off by every one of the 195 nations - including oil states like Saudi Arabia and Iran. If the science wasn’t robust, why would these countries sign something committing to leave trillions of dollars of fossil fuels in the ground? If there is credible peer-reviewed science that can disprove the widely accepted need to reduce emissions, where is it? Why aren’t the oil companies shouting it out from the rooftops?