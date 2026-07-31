During one of the busiest weeks of the year in Kingsbridge, Mayor Councillor Julia Wingate crossed the Tamar in her mayoral robes for a mission that could prove just as controversial as local government reorganisation: settling the age-old argument over whether cream or jam goes first on a scone.
Councillor Wingate travelled to Saltash at the invitation of the town's mayor, Councillor Brian Stoyel, to launch what Costa Coffee hopes will be a “peace offering” in the long-running Devon and Cornwall cream tea rivalry.
Rather than taking sides, the coffee chain has created a "50/50" cream tea, using a specially designed dual piping bag to serve jam and cream side by side in equal measure, ensuring neither county's tradition takes precedence.
The symbolic launch took place at Costa's Saltash store, chosen for its location close to the Devon and Cornwall border.
Councillor Stoyel welcomed the initiative, saying: "We're proud that Saltash has become the home of Britain's latest chapter in the great scone debate. The beauty of Costa's 50/50 scone is that it celebrates both traditions rather than choosing between them.
"After trying it for myself, I can confirm it's every bit as delicious as it sounds - proof that sometimes bringing people together is even better than settling the argument."
Councillor Wingate said the trip showed what could be achieved over one of the South West's much-loved treats.
"It's amazing what we can achieve over a scone," she said. "Whether you're Team Devon, Team Cornwall or a little bit of both, join us this summer to enjoy the full spread of Devonian and Cornish delights, culture and glorious coastlines."
The launch comes as new research commissioned by Costa suggests Britain's love affair with the traditional cream tea is enjoying a revival, particularly among younger generations.
More than half (52 per cent) of younger Britons said cream teas are finding a new audience online, while nearly half also said picnic baskets and other nostalgic British traditions are making a comeback.
Despite the renewed popularity, opinions remain firmly divided over the correct way to prepare a scone.
The survey found 30 per cent of Britons have strong views on whether jam or cream should go on first, while 36 per cent insist their method is the only correct one.
Plymouth residents emerged as the most passionate, with 46 per cent holding strong opinions about cream tea etiquette, ahead of Londoners and people in Stoke-on-Trent.
More than a third (37 per cent) admitted they had judged someone for assembling a scone the "wrong" way, while one in five said they had refused to eat a scone because it had been topped incorrectly.
When it comes to choosing sides, the research found that 71 per cent claim that jam should go on first (or, as many in Devon would say, the “wrong way”), while 29 per cent believe cream followed by jam is the only option.
The debate extends beyond toppings. The research found 55 per cent of people pronounce "scone" to rhyme with "gone", while 45 per cent prefer it to rhyme with "bone", with more than a third admitting they have silently judged someone over their pronunciation.
Costa's Global Head of Food, Andrea Stewart, said the company wanted to celebrate both traditions rather than fuel the rivalry.
"Our research shows Britain remains divided when it comes to how people top their scones, so we thought it was about time someone brought both sides together," she said.
Costa's scones have returned to menus nationwide for the first time in more than five years, with the chain hoping its new dual-swirl creation might finally offer a recipe for peace between the Devon and Cornwall cream tea debate.
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